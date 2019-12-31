IN BRIEF
Tomlin: Rudolph is Steelers’ top backup QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2019 season was defined by chaos at quarterback. Coach Mike Tomlin is eyeing a return to normalcy in 2020.
Tomlin said Tuesday the team expects veteran Ben Roethlisberger to return next season after missing all but six quarters of Pittsburgh’s uneven 8-8 ride in 2019 because of a right elbow injury. Former Oklahoma State star Mason Rudolph, who took over for Roethlisberger when Roethlisberger went down in Week 2 against Seattle, will be the top backup, despite some erratic play that led to him getting benched in favor of undrafted rookie free agent Devlin “Duck” Hodges.
Rudolph passed for 1,763 yards and 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 10 games — eight starts — but also dealt with injuries and controversy. He was knocked out on his feet by Baltimore safety Earl Thomas in October, then got into a fight with Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett on Nov. 14 before being replaced by Hodges a week later against Cincinnati. Rudolph then replaced a struggling Hodges against the New York Jets on Dec. 22 but left with a left shoulder injury that ultimately sent him to injured reserve.
“I’m comfortable with Mason Rudolph,” Tomlin said. “I’m disappointed that he missed the amount of time that he did. Injuries are a part of the game. He had an opportunity there to grow and grow in a lot of ways and get a lot of experience. He missed some time due to injury and performance and so forth, but I am comfortable with Mason Rudolph.”
Lions coach Patricia fires six staff members
The Detroit Lions have fired special teams coordinator John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, defensive backs coach Brian Stewart, tight end coach Chris White, strength coach Harold Nash and assistant strength coach Rodney Hill.
Lions coach Matt Patricia announced the moves Tuesday, two days after the franchise ended its worst season in a decade.
Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have been told they will be retained in 2020.