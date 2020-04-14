IN BRIEF
Bates beats Cunningham for Gatorade national award
Emoni Bates of Michigan was named Gatorade’s national player of the year in high school basketball, becoming the first sophomore to win the award.
Bates beat out Evan Mobley of California, who signed with Southern Cal, and Cade Cunningham of Texas, who is headed to Oklahoma State.
Ex-Royals, Cubs manager Frey dies at age 88
Jim Frey, who managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series, has died. He was 88. Frey died Sunday at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, according to the Atlantic League’s Somerset Patriots, the minor league team he had been affiliated with since its launch in 1998.
Hank Steinbrenner, 63, diesHank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling shares of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday at his home in Clearwater, Florida, at 63.