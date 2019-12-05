IN BRIEF
Cowgirls soccer players collect national honors
Oklahoma State junior Kim Rodriguez was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American, and fellow junior Hannah Webb was named an Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America Thursday.
Rodriguez was selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team. The defernder is just the fifth All-American in OSU program history.
Rodriguez started 20 games for the Cowgirls in 2019 and anchored a defense that posted 10 shutouts and allowed just 18 goals in 22 contests.
Webb, a defender from Mansfield, Texas, is majoring in mathematics and carries a 4.00 grade point average. She started 17 gamed in 2019, and is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree.
OU soccer player Dao earns academic honors
Oklahoma senior soccer player Kaylee Dao was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American and a Senior CLASS Award first-team honoree Thursday.
Dao was named to the first-team after graduating with a 3.83 GPA and a double-major in August. She is currently working toward a master’s degree in human relations and boasts a 4.0 GPA. Dao is the second player in program history to earn Academic All-America honors.
The former Jenks standout started all 20 games for the Sooners this season, highlighted by her first career hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Kansas State on Oct. 3. Dao had the golden goal in all four of Oklahoma’s overtime wins. She is third all-time in OU history with 29 career goals and second all-time with 11 game winners.