IN BRIEF
OU women post top score
The No. 1 Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team posted the nation’s best score of the season with a 198.400, defeating West Virginia (195.575) and Texas Woman’s (193.875) at Lloyd Noble Center on Friday.
The mark is the third-best in program history.
Strong showing for TU
The Tulsa track and field team had strong showings at the Iowa State Classic and the Indoor Gorilla Classic on Friday.
Josh Sutton qualified for the men’s 60-meter finals at ISU, and Jackson Schwartz ran the 3,000 meters in 8:21.15. Malte Propp ran a 8:25.74.
Brianna Hays finished third in the 600-yard run with a personal-best time of 1:26.74, and Jaidah McCallon took silver in 1:25.83.
Carsyn Spurgeon finished second in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 2.75 inches.
TU sets spring schedule
The Tulsa men’s soccer team will take on five teams this spring with three games at home: Lubbock Christian (March 7), Midwestern State (April 4) and NSU (April 18), all scheduled for 1 p.m. starts.