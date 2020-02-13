IN BRIEF
Cowgirls win twice
The No. 16 Oklahoma State softball team won twice Thursday at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, run-ruling Virginia Tech 14-6 and beating South Florida 5-1 in Clearwater, Florida.
In the first game, Kiley Naomi and Alysen Febrey led off with home runs. Naomi had two hits, two RBIs, three runs and a stolen base.
Naomi continued her hot start in the Cowgirls’ game, reaching base three times and stealing two bases.
The Cowgirls (4-2) play No. 14 Minnesota and No. 19 Missouri on Friday.
OSU tennis climbs in poll
The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team rose two spots in the latest ITA rankings released Thursday to No. 14.
The Cowgirls (7-1) look to pick up their first win over a top-25 team as No. 11 Pepperdine travels to Stillwater for a match at noon Sunday.
FC Tulsa to hold Supporter’s Cup
FC Tulsa will hold its first Supporter’s Cup event at 2 p.m. Saturday as fans get to be the first ones to take the pitch at ONEOK Field in 2020. Two supporters groups will play, as 83 United will take on the Tulsa Lunatics in a fan-played match.
At 3:30 p.m., FC Tulsa players will take the pitch in a training session that is open to fan viewing.