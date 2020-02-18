IN BRIEF
OU, OSU softball players earn Big 12 honors
Oklahoma State’s Carrie Eberle was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week and Oklahoma’s Lynnsie Elam was named Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Oilers’ Williams garners ECHL weekly honor
Tulsa Oilers goalie Devin Williams was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. It is the third time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Williams went 3-0-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935 in three appearances last week.
TU golf finishes 10th in New Orleans
The Tulsa women’s golf team finished in 10th place Tuesday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate as the Hurricane carded a final-round 304 for an 892 total at the par-73 English Turn Golf Club in New Orleans.
Junior Taylor Dobson turned in Tulsa’s best round of the day with a 1-under par 72 and finished with a 219 total for her third top-20 finish in her six tournaments this year with a 19th place performance to pace the Hurricane.
OU golfers finish second
The No. 1 Oklahoma men’s golf team finished in second place at the Puerto Rico Classic on Tuesday.
The Sooners recorded a 5-under 283 in the final round and finished with a three-day total of 834 (30 under), two strokes back of No. 3 Georgia Tech’s 832.
OSU golf climbs into top 10Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team rose five spots into eighth place Tuesday at The Prestige in La Quinta, California, after carding a 6-under 278 during its second round at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West.
OU baseball wins big
Oklahoma’s baseball team poured on 11 runs in the first five innings and pounded out 21 hits on its way to a 14-1 win over Texas Southern in its home opener Tuesday in Norman.
Justin Mitchell went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Tyler Hardman was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.