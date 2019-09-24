IN BRIEF
Thunder signs former OSU guard Brown
The Oklahoma City Thunder signed former Oklahoma State guard Markel Brown to a contract, general manager Sam Presti said Tuesday.
Brown has appeared in 113 NBA games (35 starts) as a member of the Nets and Rockets. He owns career averages of 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.9 minutes per game.
Last season, Brown played in Turkey for Darüssafaka, where he saw action in 33 games (18 starts) and posted averages of 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.4 minutes.
OU women’s basketball team has 20 TV games
The Oklahoma women’s basketball team announced game time and television information for 20 of its 2019-20 games Tuesday, including 17 home games produced by Sooner Sports TV powered by FOX Sports.
Coach Sherri Coale’s Sooners were selected for three nationally televised games through the Big 12’s partnership with FOX. OU will host Kansas State on FS1 at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16. Two road games, at Oklahoma State on Jan. 8 and Kansas on Feb. 2, will air on FSOK.
TU soccer falls in 2OT
The Tulsa men’s soccer team dropped a 4-3 decision in double-overtime to Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska.
After being down 3-1, TU (3-4) battled back to send the game into OT when Harris Partain evened the score in the 87th minute. Yudai Tashiro scored on a free kick from the 6-yard line to win it for Creighton.
OSU’s Yochum honored
Oklahoma State soccer player Grace Yochum was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week
Yochum led the Big 12 with three goals last weekend as she helped OSU end nonconference play undefeated at 7-0-2.
UCO men place second, NSU ties for third
Heavy rains wiped out the final round of play in the Missouri Southern Men’s Fall Invitational at the Shangri-La Country Club in Afton.
Oklahoma Christian won with a 12-under 279-285--564 total. Central Oklahoma placed second at 282-296—568. Northeastern State tied for third at 290-288—578.
UCO’s Jacob Lackey was second individually with a 70-68—138 total.
UCO women are second, RSU fifth, NSU sixth
The Central Oklahoma women’s golf team sits in second place after the first day of the MIAA Fall Preview at Awarii Dunes Golf Course in Axtell, Nebraska, shooting a 17-over 305 Tuesday in the first round. Central Missouri (296) leads.
UCO is followed by Nebraska-Kearney at 308, Sioux Falls at 309 and Rogers State at 22-over 310. Northeastern State is in sixth place at 313.