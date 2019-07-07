IN BRIEF
U.S. men fall to Mexico in Gold Cup title match
Jonathan Dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute, and Mexico beat the United States 1-0 Sunday night in Chicago to win its record eighth title in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Despite missing their top three forwards, El Tri dominated possession against an American team playing its first tournament under new coach Gregg Berhalter.
Christian Pulisic, the Americans’ 20-year-old star midfielder, used bursts of speed and cutting ability to create chances.
The U.S.’ Jordan Morris beat goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with a 6-yard header from Pulisic’s corner kick in the 51st minute, but Andrés Guardado headed the ball at the goal line.
Cristian Roldan had a chance to tie the score in the 87th minute, but his point-blank shot hit Héctor Moreno on the head and bounced away.
OSU’s Likekele helps USA win FIBA World Cup title
Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele scored nine points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to help USA Basketball defeat Mali, 93-79, and win gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece.
USA Basketball claimed its seventh FIBA U19 World Cup title since the event was first contested in 1979.
The OSU sophomore averaged 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game over the course of the event.
Cade Cunningham, one of the top high school basketball recruits in the country and the younger brother of new Oklahoma State assistant coach Cannen Cunningham, led the USA with 21 points, while Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton had a game-high eight assists.