IN BRIEF
Kansas defeats OSU in 2OT in Big 12 soccer semifinals
Kansas’ Eva Eliasdottir scored a golden goal with one minute left in the second overtime as top-seeded Oklahoma State fell 2-1 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Soccer Championship on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
The loss snapped the ninth-ranked Cowgirls’ eight-game winning streak as they dropped to 15-2-3.
OSU outshot the fifth-seeded and 21st-ranked Jayhawks 24-15 in the match.
OSU’s Gabriella Coleman scored her eighth goal of the season.
OSU awaits the announcement of the NCAA Championship field at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
OU falls to No. 1 Texas
The Oklahoma volleyball team lost in four sets to No. 1 Texas on Friday in Norman, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13. The Sooners hosted the second-largest crowd in program history with 2,442 in attendance.
OU’s Ashlynn Dunbar had her 10th double-double of the season as she put away 19 kills and 11 digs. Sarah Sanders had 12 kills for the Sooners (15-7 overall, 7-4 Big 12).
Kylee McLaughlin got her 11th double-double with 40 assists and 10 digs.
Texas is 17-2 and 11-0.
TU tops Memphis
The Tulsa volleyball team got one step closer to a spot in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday with a four-set home win over Memphis 25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 25-21.
The Golden Hurricane (15-11, 8-5 AAC) improves to 17-12 all-time against the Tigers (15-10, 4-9).
Dilara Gedikoglu finished with her fifth consecutive double-double and her 13th of the season. She had a season-high 26 kills and 10 digs.
Tulsa’s Pearson advances at ITA Fall Championships
The University of Tulsa’s Kody Pearson advanced to the consolation semifinals at the Oracle International Tennis Association National Fall Championships on Friday in Newport Beach, California.
The sophomore improved to 8-3 via a 6-4, 6-3 win against Tin Chen from Louisville. Pearson secured a spot in the quarterfinal round by way of a walkover.