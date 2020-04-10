IN BRIEF
Former OSU safety dies
Harry Cheatwood, an All-America safety for Oklahoma State in 1967, has died from natural causes. He was 73.
Named after the former president, Harry Truman Cheatwood made a name for himself intercepting passes in OSU’s defensive backfield from 1965-67.
Cheatwood was honored as a first-team All-American in 1967 by the Central Press after logging 127 tackles, breaking up 10 passes and recovering two fumbles. He was also chosen to the All-Big Eight first team that season.
He tied for the team lead in interceptions in 1965 with two and again in 1966 with three.
XFL suspends operations
The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees, XFL workers were told Friday during an in-house conference call.
After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league’s future is in doubt.
CBS drops Fouts
Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts, a fixture as an NFL analyst at CBS for more than decade, will not return in 2020 after his contract was not renewed.