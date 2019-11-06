IN BRIEF
Cowgirls forward Gray on Naismith Trophy watch listOklahoma State junior forward Vivian Gray was among the 50 players on the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday.
Oregon leads with four players, followed by Baylor and UConn with three candidates apiece. The Big 12 placed 10 players on the list.
The winner will be announced April 4.
OSU, Tulsa compete at ITA Fall Championships
Four Oklahoma State Cowgirls competed Wednesday at the ITA National Fall Championships at Newport Beach, California.
No. 43 Lisa Marie Rioux got play started with a win over Tennessee’s No. 89 Kaitlin Staines 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. No. 67 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat beat No. 88 Carolyn Campana of Wake Forest 6-3, 6-4.
The only singles loss of the first round came when Dariya Detkovskaya lost to No. 98 Rebeka Stolmar of Central Florida 6-2, 6-1.
Rioux and Ayumi Miyamoto teamed up in doubles play and recorded a win, and Thamchaiwat and Rioux lost their match.
In men’s action, Tulsa sophomore Kody Pearson saw his six-game winning streak end with a 7-5, 6-1 loss to Joseph Guillin, the 13th seed from UC Santa Barbara.
RSU men’s soccer wins
The Rogers State men’s soccer team secured its GAC Tournament berth on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Ouachita Baptist at Soldier Field.
The Hillcats scored three goals early in the second half and tied the school record for regular-season wins with 12.
Tulsa rugby hosts WichitaTulsa Rugby Club hosts its first home cup match of the season this weekend against the Wichita Barbarians.
Kickoff is 2 p.m. Saturday at 37th and Riverside.