IN BRIEF
TU football kickoff luncheon set for Aug. 13
The Golden Hurricane Football Kickoff Luncheon, which signals the beginning of the college football season for The University of Tulsa, is scheduled for noon on Aug. 13 at a new home, River Spirit Casino Grand Ballroom.
Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery will present the 2019 Golden Hurricane to the public. The deadline to purchase tickets is July 30. To RSVP, call the Golden Hurricane Club office at 918-631-2651 or email Denisha-garner@utulsa.edu.
Tickets are $40 per person, $350 for a table sponsorship (table of 10; up to 6 guests seated with student-athletes and/or staff, space permitting), and $40 for a student-athlete sponsorship.
River Spirit Casino is located at 8330 Riverside Parkway in south Tulsa. Valet parking is complimentary to all luncheon guests.
Tulsa opens the season with road games at Michigan State and San Jose State before opening the home campaign on Sept. 14, in the Bank of Oklahoma Turnpike Classic against Oklahoma State in a 2:30 p.m. kick-off at Chapman Stadium.
Various season ticket plans are still available for Tulsa’s six-game home schedule.
TU All-Americans named to C-USA Hall of Fame
Former Tulsa All-Americans Tyler Henderson (volleyball) and Arnau Brugues (tennis) were announced as members of Conference USA’s inaugural Hall of Fame Class.
Tulsa was a C-USA member from 2005-13. The announcement is part of the celebration of the 25th season of the league’s existence.
Henderson was a three-time volleyball All-American from 2009-12 and Brugues a four-time tennis All-American from 2005-09.
A four-year letterwinner and three-time AVCA second team All-America selection, Henderson was named three-time Conference USA Player of the Year (2010, 2011, 2012). She became one of only two players in league history to become a four-time all-conference first team selection. She was also named to the AVCA All-Midwest Region team four times, and as a freshman earned honorable mention All-America accolades.
During her career, Henderson set the NCAA career record for kills in the 25-point rally scoring era. She totaled 2,525 kills (5.22 k/s), hits .328, with 50 service aces, 407 digs (0.84 dig/s), 225 blocks (0.46 blk/s) and 2,711.5 total points (5.60 pts/s).
As a senior, Henderson totaled 668 kills (5.22 k/s), a .323 attack percentage, 72 blocks (0.56 blk/s), 143 digs (1.12 dig/s) and 741.5 total points (5.79 pts/s). She led the NCAA in kills and points per set.
Brugues was a four-year letterwinner and four-time C-USA Player of the Year. He compiled a career 116-23 singles record, the most all-time career singles victories in school history, while recording a career 79-35 doubles mark.
Brugues was ranked as the No. 1 singles player in the nation a total of five times by the ITA during his senior season of 2008-09. He became the first player in Tulsa and C-USA history to earn a No. 1 national ranking. Brugues won the 2006 Polo Ralph Lauren All-American Tennis Championship, marking the first national championship won by a Tulsa tennis player or a Conference USA tennis athlete. He also claimed the 2008 ITA Central Region Singles Championship.
As a senior, Brugues posted a 44-4 singles record and a 24-9 doubles mark, and thus was named an ITA Singles All-America performer. His 44 wins were the most single-season singles victories in school history. He posted a 29-4 singles record against nationally-ranked opponents and went a perfect 25-0 in duels at the No. 1 position.
Brugues was named the ITA/Farnsworth National Senior Player of the Year and the ITA Central Region Senior Player of the Year. He finished his senior year as the No. 2-ranked singles player in the nation after advancing to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men’s Singles Tennis Championship.
Brugues compiled a 22-9 mark his junior season, was 31-7 as a sophomore and had a 19-3 mark his freshman campaign.
Thunder sends Grant to Denver for first-rounder
The Denver Nuggets bolstered their front court by acquiring 25-year-old Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday for a 2020 first-round pick.
It’s an additional first-round selection for the Thunder, who are in line for at least four more assuming the deal that sends Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers goes through. It would also give Oklahoma City the rights to as many as 13 first-round picks over the next seven drafts.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Grant is coming off a breakout season that saw him set career highs in points (13.6 ppg) and rebounds (5.2). He shot 49.7% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range. On the defensive end, he displayed his versatility by blocking 100 shots and recording 61 steals.