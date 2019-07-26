IN BRIEF
WNBA to experiment with 20-second shot clock
The WNBA is adding a few experimental rules to the All-Star Game on Saturday.
The teams will play with a 20-second shot clock instead of the usual 24, and the league also is adding a hockey-style live substitution rule.
This isn’t the first time that the league has done experimental things in the All-Star Game. The WNBA used a referee’s camera in the 2013 game, which had debuted a month earlier in a regular-season game.
Tulsa tennis signs three
The University of Tulsa men’s tennis team signed three top international players to National Letters of Intent, it was announced Friday.
Juan Pablo Cenoz of Corrientes, Argentina, Ezequiel Santalla of Mar Del Plata, Argentina, and Connor Di Marco of Melbourne, Australia, each were among the top-five juniors for their age group in their respective countries.
Sooner wins golf tourney
Oklahoma senior golfer Quade Cummins won the Pacific Coast Amateur Championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday.
Cummins posted a four-round total of 20-u under 264 to win by four shots.