IN BRIEF
Thunder signs Devon Hall to two-way contract
The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Devon Hall to a two-way contract, it was announced Wednesday by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
Terms of the agreement were not released.
Hall (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) appeared in 10 games (three starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue during the 2018-19 season, averaging 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.1 minutes per game and shooting 42.2% from 3-point range.
Hall originally was selected by Oklahoma City with 53rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft after playing four seasons at the University of Virginia.
RSU, NSU women’s golf compete at Fall Preview
The Rogers State and Northeastern State women’s golf teams finished fifth and sixth at the Central Region Fall Preview on Wednesday in Blue Springs, Missouri.
The Hillcats’ Mariana Flores finished second overall, shooting an even-par 72 in the second round. The round matched her career best.
Flores finished one shot behind Central Missouri’s Rosie Klausner in the individual standings.
The RiverHawks were led by Aitana Hernandez, who finished tied for sixth with a 149.
UA-Fort Smith basketball player says dismissal due to dreadlocks
An Arkansas university is investigating allegations that a men’s basketball player was dismissed because the coach disapproved of his dreadlocks.
Tyler Williams alleges he was dismissed from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s basketball team last month after head coach Jim Boone criticized his hairstyle.
A complaint filed by Williams alleges Boone’s action amounts to “racism and bias.” Chancellor Terisa Riley confirmed in an email Tuesday the school is investigating .
Williams, a 22-year-old, 6-foot guard and honor roll student who played at Edmond Santa Fe, has transferred to Southern Nazarene University.