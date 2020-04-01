IN BRIEF
Choo giving $1K each to 191 Texas minor leaguers
Rangers veteran Shin-Soo Choo is helping out minor league players with the season on hold, giving $1,000 each to 191 of them who are in the Texas organization.
Choo said Wednesday that he remembers the financial struggles when he was in the minors. The 37-year-old outfielder-designated hitter hopes the gifts will help ease those worries for the current minor leaguers, most he has never met, allowing them to stay focused on their baseball careers instead of having to figure out ways to make money.
“I’ve done it before, minor leagues, seven years,” said Choo, who was 18 when he left South Korea to join the Seattle Mariners organization before the 2001 season. “I know right now the minor league system is better than 15-20 years ago, but still tough. Everything’s very difficult, especially money-wise.”
Choo is going into the final year of a $130 million, seven-year deal with the Rangers.
Cubs-Cardinals series in London canceled by MLB
Major League Baseball has canceled a two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The teams had been scheduled to play at Olympic Stadium on June 13-14.