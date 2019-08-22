IN BRIEF
Broken Arrow’s Jones receives coaching honor
Broken Arrow’s Rodney Jones was named Thursday as the National Wrestling Coaches Association High School Boys Assistant Coach of the Year for Oklahoma.
Jones is now a finalist for the NWCA Section 6 Boys Assistant Coach of the Year Award.
In March, Jones was named Broken Arrow’s head coach, succeeding his brother Shawn, who resigned to enter the private sector. With Rodney as an assistant since 2005, Shawn led Broken Arrow to nine team championships in 14 seasons. Last winter, Broken Arrow won the Class 6A state and Dual State titles.
Piedmont’s Erik Ford was named as the state’s head coach of the year.
OU women’s basketball adds transfer
The Oklahoma women’s basketball team announced the addition of guard Kamryn Lemon on Thursday.
A transfer from Odessa (Texas) Community College, Lemons joins the Sooners with two years of eligibility remaining. A native of Sumter, South Carolina, Lemon averaged 15.7 points and 3.8 assists as a sophomore at Odessa.
TU’s Horsfall named preseason all-league
The University of Tulsa’s Taylor Horsfall was named to The American preseason all-conference volleyball team, it was announced Thursday.
This is the second time Horsfall has been named to the AAC preseason list.
The conference also released the coaches’ preseason poll. The Golden Hurricane was tabbed fourth in the rankings with 81 points.
NSU, RSU men’s soccer picked to finish in top 3
Great American Conference newcomers Northeastern State and Rogers State were picked to finish in the top three this season in men’s soccer.
NSU received 39 points in the coaches’ poll, just two behind Fort Hays State, the league announced Thursday.
RSU received 32 points to secure the third spot in the eight-team conference.