IN BRIEF
Carr hired as soccer coach at Oklahoma
The University of Oklahoma announced the hiring of Mark Carr as head soccer coach on Saturday.
Carr has spent the last six years coaching with the U.S. Soccer Federation, serving the last year as head coach of the Under-20 Women’s National Team as it prepared for World Cup qualifying in February 2020. He was also head coach of the University of San Francisco’s women’s team from 2007-11.
Prior to coaching the U.S. U-20 Women’s National Team, Carr presided over the U-17 Women’s National Team in 2017 and ‘18. He led USA to the 2018 Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship and earned a berth in the World Cup.
Scott wins Australian PGA by two strokes
Adam Scott won the Australian PGA on Sunday at Royal Pines in Gold Coast for his 30th professional victory and first in almost four years.
The 39-year-old Australian closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-stroke victory over New Zealand’s Michael Hendry.
“I’m stoked. This has been a long time coming and I’m really happy to win another PGA here. It finishes off a nice year for me,” Scott said. “It’s been a long time between drinks for me and maybe only once or twice did the thought cross my mind that I’ll never win again. It’s very difficult to win and I’m on the wrong side of this age thing now.”
Scott finished at 13-under 275. He also won the 2013 event at Royal Pines.
Hendry shot a 69.
Scott’s last tournament win came 3 years, 9 months, 16 days ago at the WCG Cadillac Classic in Miami where he beat Bubba Watson by a shot.
Lakers’ James misses first game of season
LeBron James didn’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, the first game he’s missed this season.
The 34-year-old superstar sat out because of a thoracic muscle strain. He’s listed as day-to-day and coach Frank Vogel had no estimate on how long James would be out. He was hurt in a loss at Indiana on Tuesday and then played through it in a defeat at Milwaukee two nights later.
James has averaged nearly 35 minutes this season, helping theWestern Conference-leading Lakers to a 24-5 start. He’s averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.6 assists in his 17th season.
Last season, James was limited to 55 games because of a groin injury.