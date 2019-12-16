IN BRIEF
Kansas becomes latest No. 1; Tar Heels fall out
It is Kansas’ turn at No. 1 in the Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, while another blueblood — North Carolina — is out for the first time in nearly six years.
The Jayhawks (9-1) moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll in an already wild season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.
Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville have been the other top-ranked teams so far in a year with no dominant team.
Louisville women up to No. 6 in AP Top 25
Louisville climbed a spot to No. 6 in the The Associated Press women’s Top 25 rankings, which remained mostly unchanged Monday with most teams on break for exams.
Stanford, UConn, Oregon, Oregon State and South Carolina top the poll. The Cardinal played their first game since moving up to No. 1 a few weeks ago by routing Ohio State on Sunday.
Stanford received 27 first-place votes from the national media panel. UConn, Oregon and Oregon State each got one vote.
Baylor, Florida State, N.C. State and UCLA round out the top 10.
Chiefs claim Suggs after Okafor injury
The Kansas City Chiefs claimed veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs off waivers on Monday, filling a massive hole at defensive end after losing Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle a day earlier against the Denver Broncos.
The 37-year-old Suggs spent the first 16 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before spending most of this past season with the Arizona Cardinals. He had 5½ sacks for the Cardinals before he was waived last week, driving the seven-time Pro Bowl pick’s total to 138 sacks for his career.