OU women’s gymnastics No. 1 in preseason poll
The defending national champion Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team was tabbed as the No. 1 team in the preseason coaches poll, it was announced Monday.
The Sooners received 36 of 51 first-place votes for 1,813 points.
OU has opened 15 consecutive seasons ranked in the top 10.
The Sooners open the 2020 season at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California.
Hillcats honored
The Rogers State men’s soccer program earned its first two All-Americans on Wednesday as the United Soccer Coaches Association and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association announced their teams.
Senior Jake Simpson and junior Dillon Dean become the first in program history to receive the honors. Simpson was named by the USCA, and Dean was recognized by the D2CCA.
MLB instituting 3-batter minimum for 2020
Major League Baseball is pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred also said Wednesday the injured list for pitchers will revert to 15 days from 10 days. In tandem, pitchers optioned to the minors will have to spend 15 days with farm teams before they can be recalled unless they replace a pitcher going on the IL.
As part of a March 8 agreement with the players’ association, management had the right to make the changes for ’20.
“I’ve been kind of contemplating things in my head, what we want to do and what we want to see and the kind of pitchers we want in our bullpen,” said Dave Martinez, manager of the World Series champion Washington Nationals said.
All pitchers must face at least three batters or end a half-inning, unless injured. While the union refused to agree to that provision, it also said it will not challenge it.
“It’s already come up in a lot of conversations. It’s definitely on my brain,” new Chicago Cubs manager David Ross said. “You will see definitely see a change.”
New Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said the use of one-batter situational left-handers had decreased in recent seasons.
“I think the game has kind of went to multiple-inning pitchers anyway, in a sense guys that can give you more than three outs,” he said. “Depending how many left-handers they have, maybe you spread your left-handers out. So if they have a guy that is efficient in getting left-handed-hitters out, you surround him with two beasts that are right-handed hitters.”
Active rosters will increase by one to 26 from opening day through Aug. 31 and will drop from 40 to 28 from Sept. 1 through the end of the regular season. What had been a 26th player for certain day-night doubleheaders through Aug. 31 will become a 27th player in those situations.
Teams may carry no more than 13 pitchers through Aug. 31 and no more than 14 from Sept. 1 through the end of the regular season.
Baseball’s regular injured list will remain at 10 days for position players along with a 10-day option recall minimum. There still will be a seven-day concussion IL and a 60-day IL for longer-term injuries.
Also, position players will be prohibited from pitching through the ninth inning unless the player’s team is winning or losing by six or more runs when he takes the mound. Two-way players are exempt if they have pitched 20 innings and made 20 starts with at least three plate appearances in the current or previous year.
MLB is still working with team local television networks to determine whether half-inning breaks for games not on national TV can be cut to 1 minute, 55 seconds.
Bullied fan’s design helps raise $950K for nonprofit
Sales of a University of Tennessee T-shirt designed by a bullied fourth-grade boy in Florida have raised over $950,000 for an anti-bullying organization.
The boy had designed his own University of Tennessee logo to put over an orange T-shirt for his school’s college colors day this fall. In a Facebook post that went viral, the boy’s teacher said he was teased by classmates over his homemade design.
Tennessee’s VolShop then created its own shirt featuring the boy’s design. Tennessee officials said Wednesday 112,715 shirts have been sold in the three months since.
The official version of the shirt is no longer being produced.
T-shirt sales raised $952,101 for STOMP Out Bullying. Tennessee officials said the student and his family had requested that the proceeds go to an organization dedicated to the prevention of bullying.
Tennessee also has offered the boy a four-year scholarship covering tuition and fees beginning in the fall of 2028 if he decides to attend Tennessee and meets admission requirements.