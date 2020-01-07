IN BRIEF
OSU’s Mack garners national award
Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack was selected as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Ann Meyers Drysdale Women’s National Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.
TU softball picked third in AAC preseason pollThe University of Tulsa softball team was picked to finish third in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll, it was announced Tuesday. USF was picked to win the conference, earning six first-place votes, ahead second-place Wichita State (one).
TU starts the season with first-year head coach Crissy Strimple the weekend of Feb. 7.
Big 12 releases preseason tennis polls
The Oklahoma State University men’s tennis team was picked to finish fourth, while the OSU women were picked second in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll, released Tuesday by the conference. Oklahoma’s men’s team was picked fifth and the women’s team was fourth.