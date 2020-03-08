IN BRIEF
No-hitter for Maxwell, OSU wins 11th straight
The Oklahoma State softball team extended its winning streak to 11 games Sunday with an 11-0 win over Missouri State in the final game of the Mizuno Classic in Stillwater.
Kelly Maxwell pitched a no-hitter for OSU (18-5). The redshirt freshman struck out eight and walked two in picking up her second no-hitter of the season, the other a perfect game in her collegiate debut.
Alysen Febrey and Kiley Naomi homered for the Cowgirls, with Febrey’s first-inning blast her fourth home run of the weekend. Leading 5-0 after three innings, OSU tacked on six runs in the fourth.
The Cowgirls play host to Wichita State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Oklahoma baseball tops San Diego State in 10th
Peyton Graham scored from second base on an infield error in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Oklahoma a 9-8 win over San Diego State to clinch a weekend series in Norman.
OU (13-4) led 7-2 after four innings, but the Aztecs (10-6) rallied to take an 8-7 lead with three runs in the top of the eighth. The Sooners tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, then scored the winner in the 10th.
Graham led off the bottom of the 10th with an infield single, then stole second base. Two batters later, the throw on a ground ball to second base got away toward the first base dugout, allowing Graham to come around with the winning run.
Tyler Hardman was 3-for-6 with two runs scored for OU, while Graham was 2-for-5 and scored three runs. Connor Beichler drove in two runs.
OU plays at Texas Arlington at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Oral Roberts baseball loses at Dallas Baptist
Jordan Wiley was 5-for-5 at the plate for Oral Roberts, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden Eagles lost 13-11 in the final game of a series at Dallas Baptist.
Wiley had an RBI double for ORU (5-10) in the first inning, then added four singles. He finished with two runs scored and two runs driven in. Anthony Martinez and Isaac Coffey each drove in four runs for the Golden Eagles.
ORU took a 6-3 lead with five runs in the third, but DBU (11-4) tied it up with three in the fourth, then took control with six runs in the seventh. The Golden Eagles scored three times in the top of the ninth, and had the tying run on base with one out, but a strike out and caught stealing ended the game.
ORU plays Missouri State at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Springfield, Missouri.