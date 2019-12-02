IN BRIEF
Honors for TU football’s Smith, Robinson II
University of Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith and defensive back Reggie Robinson II were named to the American Athletic Conference’s weekly honor roll for their performances Saturday in a 49-24 road win at ECU.
Smith threw for a career-high five touchdowns and completed 70% of his passes (21-of-31) for 331 yards. His TD passes totaled 140 yards, covering 66, 29, 4, 2 and 39 yards.
He was also named one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week for his efforts. Fans can go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for their favorite. Voting closes at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Robinson II had a career-high four pass breakups and added a fumble recovery for a 31-yard return and three solo tackles as the Hurricane held ECU to three points at halftime.
Robinson’s fumble recovery and return came early in the third quarter and led to a Tulsa touchdown that put the Hurricane ahead 28-3 with 11:40 to play in the third.
Tulsa’s Rachal named to AAC basketball honor roll
TU’s Brandon Rachal made the AAC honor roll after leading the Hurricane to wins over South Carolina State and Vanderbilt.
Rachal averaged 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals. He shot 62.5% from the field and 87.5% at the line.
Against South Carolina State, the forward tallied his third double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. He recorded three assists and two steals helping Tulsa to the 78-47 victory.
On the road at Vanderbilt, Rachal’s scored 17 points with 15 coming in the second half. Adding two blocks and two steals, he helped the Hurricane capture a 67-58.
Rachal was also named AAC player of the week earlier this season.
OU’s Robertson shares Big 12 weekly honor
Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson and Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer were named co-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Players of the Week.
Robertson had 21 points against Abilene Christian and 30 against Wichita State. She hit 16 3-pointers for the week, including a school-record matching nine against Wichita State.
Brewer averaged 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks as the Lady Raiders won the San Diego Thanksgiving Classic.
OSU women’s soccer puts 4 on all-region team
Oklahoma State had four players selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team.
Defender Kim Rodriguez was named to the first team. Earning spots on the second team were defender Charmé Morgan and midfielder Grace Yochum, while midfielder Jaci Jones made the third team.
OSU’s all-region standouts helped the Cowgirls to a successful 2019 season that saw them finish 16-3-3, along the way winning the Big 12 Conference regular season championship and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship.
Rodriguez started 20 games for the Cowgirls and anchored a defense that posted 10 shutouts and allowed just 18 goals in 22 contests. A unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection, Rodriguez tallied three goals and seven assists on the season.
Morgan was also a key part of the OSU defense. After missing the 2018 season with a knee injury, the Frisco, Texas native returned to start all 22 games as a junior and recorded career highs with five goals and three assists.
Despite missing the final six games of the season due to injury, Yochum led OSU with 11 goals, a total that was the most ever by a Cowgirl sophomore and ranked fifth in the Big 12 in 2019.
Jones capped her collegiate career by leading OSU in scoring with 26 points as she racked up seven goals and 12 assists.