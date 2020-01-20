IN BRIEF
TU’s Rachal named AAC Player of the Week
University of Tulsa junior Brandon Rachal was named the American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week for men’s basketball, it was announced Monday.
Rachal averaged 18.5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal and 1.5 assists in wins last week over conference foes East Carolina and Tulane. He combined to shoot 54% from the field, knocking down 14-of-26 field goals in each game, and also converted 75% (9-of-12) from the free throw line.
OU women’s gymnastics tops Arkansas
The No. 1 Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team put on a show for their home crowd as they topped No. 19 Arkansas, 198.175-196.500, in the 2020 home opener.
In their second meet in four days, the Sooners showed no signs of slowing down as they reached the 198 threshold in back-to-back competitions. OU posted the top mark in the nation on bars with a 49.675, their highest event score of the night. The Sooners added a 49.575 on floor, 49.525 on vault and a 49.400 on beam.
Senior Maggie Nichols stole the show once again as she posted her second-highest career all-around score with a 39.900, becoming the first gymnast this season to score that high.
Nichols is the only gymnast in NCAA history with multiple scores of 39.900 or better.
Lopez wins LPGA event in 7-hole playoff
Gaby Lopez ran in a 30-foot putt for birdie Monday to defeat Nasa Hataoka in a seven-hole playoff that took an extra day to finish at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
It was Lopez’s second LPGA victory.
Lopez, who played collegiately at Arkansas, and Hataoka, ranked sixth in the world, returned to the 197-yard 18th hole at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club amid morning shadows to finish what they started a day earlier.
Lopez and Hataoki matched one another with five pars at 18 on Sunday before darkness halted play.
Monday, they played the hole twice more, tying the record for the LPGA’s fourth-longest playoff.