IN BRIEF
OSU, TU players on Doak Walker watch list
Oklahoma State redshirt sophomore Chubba Hubbard is one of three Big 12 running backs to be named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list on Wednesday.
University of Tulsa junior running backs Shamari Brooks (Union) and Corey Taylor II (Holland Hall) are also on the list.
The Doak Walker Award honors the top college running. TCU’s Darius Anderson and Texas’ Keaontay Ingram are the other Big 12 players on the list.
JMAA set for nationals
Students from Jenks Martial Arts Academy will compete at the United Taekwon-do Alliance National Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana, from July 26-27.
They are Mike Bassett, Daphne Beswick, Jefferson Beswick, Broxton Boone, Blaise Borchers, Sherrie Bullock, Dr. George Carley, Jeff Howard, Arush Khurana, Ishan Khurana, Perri Link, Ian Linthicum, Lisa Linthicum, Sofia Linthicum, Baylee Mashburn, Jack Melton, Sazel Pokharel, Alex Scott, Dan Scott, Cameron Smith and Camille Yates.