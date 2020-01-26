IN BRIEF
Oklahoma St. wrestlers take down Iowa State
The No. 8 Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated No. 16 Iowa State 23-9 in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday.
OSU got upset victories from Reece Witcraft at 133 pounds and Joe Smith at 174. Witcraft edged Iowa State’s No. 15-ranked Todd Small 9-8. Smith claimed a 5-2 win over ISU’s Sam Colbray, No. 11 in his class.
Other OSU winners were Nick Piccininni at 125 (10-2 major decision), Boo Lewallen at 149 (13-1 major decision), Travis Wittlake at 165 (9-4), Anthony Montalvo at 184 (6-2) and Dakota Geer at 197 (21-8 major decision).
Sooners drop match at South Dakota State
The Oklahoma wrestling team closed out its road trip with a 23-16 loss to South Dakota State in Brookings, South Dakota.
The Sooners (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) got victories by Anthony Madrigal at 133 pounds (6-0 decision), Dom Demas at 141 (8-2), Justin Thomas at 157 (16-3 major decision) and Anthony Mantanona at 174 (fall, 5:39). Mantanona improved to 7-0 on the season with his victory.
OSU men’s tennis wins, women lose in ITA play
The No. 14 Oklahoma State men’s tennis team concluded the ITA Kickoff meet in Knoxville, Tennessee with a 4-3 consolation win over No. 25 Arizona State.
The Cowboys (4-1) won four of the six singles matches after Arizona State had claimed the doubles point.
The No. 10 OSU women’s team suffered its first loss of the season, 4-3 to No. 25 Ohio State in the finals of the ITA Kickoff meet in Stillwater.
The Cowgirls (5-1) claimed the doubles point and got singles wins from Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Lenka Stara.
OSU is home again next weekend, facing Arkansas on Friday and Tulsa Saturday.
TU tennis teams fall in finals of ITA Kickoff meet
The Tulsa women’s tennis team took its first loss of the season, 4-0 to No. 6 Duke in the finals of the ITA Kickoff at Durham, North Carolina.
TU’s top doubles team of Martina Oklaova and Vera Ploner claimed a 7-5 win over Duke’s Chloe Beck and Kelly Chen, but the Blue Devils won the other two doubles matches to pick up the doubles point. Duke also won the three completed singles matches.
Tulsa (6-1) plays at No. 10 Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater.
The Tulsa men lost 4-0 to No. 6 Ohio State in the ITA Kickoff finals in Columbus, Ohio.