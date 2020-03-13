IN BRIEF
OU gymnast Nichols finalist for award
Oklahoma’s Maggie Nichols was named one of six finalists for the prestigious AAI Award, recognizing the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country, on Wednesday. The honor is voted on by NCAA women’s gymnastics head coaches.
Nichols is OU’s ninth consecutive finalist for the award, joining Megan Ferguson (2012), Brie Olson (2013), Taylor Spears (2014), Erica Brewer (2015), Haley Scaman (2016), Chayse Capps (2017) and AJ Jackson (2018) and Brenna Dowell (2019).
Nichols is joined by five additional finalists — Kennedi Edney (LSU), Taylor Houchin (Nebraska), Maddie Karr (Denver), Mollie Korth (Kentucky) and Kyla Ross (UCLA).
OBU names women’s basketball coach
Oklahoma Baptist announced Bo Overton as the new head coach of the Bison women’s basketball program on Friday.
Overton has spent the past five years at Oklahoma City University, where he guided the Stars to a 145-25 record including an NAIA national championship in 2017 and a national runner-up finish in 2019.
Overton has coached at all levels, including the Chinese National Team, the WNBA, University of Oklahoma, Louisiana Tech, Oral Roberts and Murray State College.
Overton played for the Sooners from 1979-83 and was drafted by the Phoenix Suns.
The Bison will formally introduce Overton at 11 a.m. Monday.
UIC fires coach
Illinois-Chicago fired coach Steve McClain on Friday after five seasons.
McClain went 76-93 with the Flames, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League.
UIC was 18-17 this season and reached the Horizon League Tournament final, but lost 71-62 to Northern Kentucky.
UIC’s last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2004.
The Flames won at least 16 games in each of McClain’s last four seasons.