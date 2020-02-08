IN BRIEF
Cowboy golf finishes fourth in Hawaii
Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team climbed two spots in the final round to finish fourth Saturday at the Amer Ari Invitational in Waikoloa, Hawaii.
The Cowboys fired their best round of the event, a 271, to finish at 829 and one shot back of third place Arizona State. OSU finished just two shots behind runner-up Texas and four shots behind tournament champion Pepperdine.
Sophomore Aman Gupta posted a 71 to finish in a tie for third place at 204, just a shot behind Pepperdine’s William Mouw and Arizona State’s Mason Andersen atop the leaderboard.
FC Tulsa takes preseason opener over Wesleyan
FC Tulsa earned a 2-0 win against Oklahoma Wesleyan in its first preseason match of the year Saturday in Jenks.
Tulsa put up goals on each side of halftime, the first off a penalty kick from 2019 all-league standout Rodrigo da Costa and the second from newcomer Darío Suárez. First-half keeper Sean Lewis did not face a shot from the Eagles, while Bryan Byars collected one save on two shots in the second half.