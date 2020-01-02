IN BRIEF
Niemann leads at Kapalua
Joaquin Niemann shot a 7-under 66 for a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas after the first round Thursday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii.
Thomas, who won at Kapalua three years ago, played bogey-free for a 67. Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler were at 68.
Wayne, Polamalu up for HOFReggie Wayne and Troy Polamalu are among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s modern-day 2020 class.
Other first-time finalists are LeRoy Butler, Torry Holt, Sam Mills, Zach Thomas and Bryant Young.
OSU wrestlers win event
The Oklahoma State wrestling team notched its first top finish at the Southern Scuffle since 2017 on Thursday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Nick Piccininni defeated Appalachian State’s Caleb Smith 9-3 and Lock Haven’s Luke Werner 10-0 in a major decision victory.
OSU’s McArthur dies
Former Oklahoma State basketball guard Gale McArthur, an All-American for coach Henry Iba and a two-time Final Four participant, has died at age 90. He was a key member of Final Four teams in 1949 and 1951.