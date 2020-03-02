IN BRIEF
OU pitcher Acker earns Big 12 baseball honors
After pitching the seventh no-hitter in Oklahoma baseball history on Sunday, junior Dane Acker has been named the Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week.
Acker won a 1-0 pitcher’s duel over No. 14 LSU in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston. He struck out a season-high 11, walked just one and allowed only four baserunners. His feat was OU’s first individual nine-inning no-hitter since Jim Huslig against Old Dominion in 1989.
The accomplishment was the 11th individual no-hitter in Big 12 history and first since 2017, and the first time the LSU program has been no-hit in a nine-inning game in recorded history.
The 11th-ranked Sooners (9-3) face No. 21 Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Norman.
OSU, OU golfers in mix at Hurricane Invitational
Oklahoma State freshman Maja Stark sits in second place after firing a 2-under par 142 Monday in the first two rounds of the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Florida.
A 67 in the first round set a new career low for Stark, in only her second tournament. She shot a 75 in the second round and trails TCU’s Trinity King by one stroke.
As a team, the Cowgirls (289-309—598) are in fifth place. TCU leads by seven strokes with 18 holes to play.
Oklahoma sophomore Mikhaela Fortuna is tied for fourth place after shooting 75-71—146.
The Sooners are in ninth place, after a 309-302—611.
The final round is set for Tuesday morning.
Tulsa’s Korita named to AAC weekly honor roll
University of Tulsa senior guard Lawson Korita was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll.
In a mid-week win against Tulane, Korita had 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.
On senior night, he scored a career-high 20 points to lead Tulsa to a 65-54 victory over UCF. He went 7-for-9 from the field, 3-for-4 from 3-point range and 3-for-4 from the free throw line. He added 3 steals, 2 rebounds and an assist.
The Hurricane returns to action at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Temple.