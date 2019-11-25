IN BRIEF
Tickets on sale for Big 12 wrestling tournament
Tickets for the 2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa are now on sale. The event is scheduled for March 7-8.
General admission tickets start at $39, while reserved seating is $69 and premium seats are $89 and $109. Additional fees may apply. Go to BOKCenter.com for ticket information.
This year marks the fifth neutral-site Big 12 Wrestling Championship and fourth to take place in Tulsa. Oklahoma State has won eight consecutive Big 12 titles, and nine of the last 10.
The Big 12 Conference and the Tulsa Sports Commission previously announced a partnership to host the Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK through 2024.
Rogers State men win in overtime at Cameron
Brewster Peacock scored 19 points Monday night to lead Rogers State to a 78-71 win in overtime over Cameron in Lawton.
Peacock’s 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in regulation capped a 10-2 run over the final 3:08 and helped send the game into overtime.
A layup by Christopher Miller and a 3 by Tavian Davis in the OT helped the Hillcats pull out the victory. Miller and Jett Sterberger added 15 points for Rogers State, which improved to 5-0.
Jackson tosses 5 TD passes as Ravens win big
LOS ANGELES — Lamar Jackson matched his career high with five touchdown passes and ran for 95 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens routed the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 on Monday night for their seventh consecutive victory.
Mark Ingram rushed for 111 yards and a TD and caught a scoring pass while the Ravens (9-2) became the fourth team in the 21st century to score touchdowns on its first six drives in a game. With Jackson operating almost flawlessly at the controls, Baltimore embarrassed a previously solid Rams defense by racking up 480 yards with its evolving brand of high-octane football.
The Ravens’ 22-year-old quarterback added another argument to his Most Valuable Player case in his “Monday Night Football” debut, going 15 for 20 for 169 yards while constantly making smart decisions with his arm and his feet. He hit Willie Snead with his fifth TD pass with 14:43 to play and took the rest of the night off.
Snead and Marquise Brown had two TD catches apiece for the Ravens, whose winning streak is their longest since they won seven straight to close the 2000 season on the way to their first Super Bowl title. At 9-2, the Ravens have matched their best start since 2012, which ended in their second Super Bowl championship.
Jared Goff threw two interceptions and Todd Gurley rushed for just 22 for the defending NFC champion Rams (6-5).