IN BRIEF
More wind at Sony, but no more Thomas or Reed
Different island, similar result. Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed finished the tournament with the same score.
Only this was Friday at the Sony Open in Honolulu. There was no playoff, only a plane back to the mainland.
In wind that was vexing no matter how strong and soft greens so rare for this tournament, Thomas and Reed both missed the cut at Waialae and missed out on what could be a weekend where anything goes.
Brendan Steele birdied five of his last six holes — the exception was a double bogey — for a 4-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Cameron Davis of Australia, who also had a 66.
They were at 6-under 134, the highest score to lead the Sony Open through 36 holes since 2006. More unusual was the cut was at 1-over 141, leaving only a seven-shot differential between first and worst.
Bellinger, Seager agree to deals with Dodgers
NL MVP Cody Bellinger agreed Friday to an $11.5 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the largest salary for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time.
Shortstop Corey Seager agreed to a $7.6 million, one-year deal with the Dodgers, also skipping arbitration.
Calhoun wins No. 900
Longtime coach Jim Calhoun added another milestone Friday when the University of Saint Joseph beat Pratt Institute 105-61, two years after he returned to his passion.
Now in his second season coaching in Division III, Calhoun joined Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Bob Knight as the only coaches to coach at least 10 seasons in Division I and reach 900 wins.
The 77-year-old coached just like the guy who took UConn from the Big East basement to the top of the nation, with NCAA titles in 1999, 2004 and 2011.
Keeper returns to FC Tulsa
FC Tulsa signed goalkeeper Bryan Byars, pending league and federation approval, the club announced Friday.
Byars was a member of the 2017 Tulsa Roughnecks FC team that made the USL Championship playoffs and will return to Tulsa after a two-season stint with OKC Energy FC.