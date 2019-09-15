IN BRIEF
OSU women’s soccer wins fifth straight match
The Oklahoma State women’s soccer team extended its winning streak to five Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Omaha in Stillwater.
Olyvia Dowell scored the lone goal for OSU (6-0-1), which outshot the Mavericks (1-5-1) 27-1. Dowell scored less than three minutes into the second half off an assist by Jaci Jones. OSU goalkeeper Dani Greenlee recorded her second shutout of the season.
The Cowgirls will play host to Kennesaw State on Thursday.
OU women’s soccer drops match at Creighton
In its final nonconference road match of the season, the Oklahoma women’s soccer team lost 3-1 to Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska.
Creighton (5-1) got first-half goals from Skylar Heinrich (17th minute) and Taryn Jakubowski (25th minute) to take a 2-0 lead.
The Sooners (4-1-3) scored their only goal of the match in the 61st minute, by Kristina O’Donnell, off an assist by Shalom Prince.
Creighton added a goal in the 85th minute by Jakubowski for the final margin.
OU will play host to SMU on Thursday.
Tulsa women’s soccer loses at Kansas State
The Tulsa women’s soccer team gave up two second-half goals in a 2-0 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Golden Hurricane (4-3) and Wildcats (2-4-2) played to a scoreless first half, but Katie Cramer put Kansas State on the board with her header off a corner kick in the 47th minute. Laramie Hall added a second goal for the Wildcats in the 58th minute.
Tulsa will play host to Oklahoma Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
OSU men’s tennis prevails in California
The Oklahoma State men’s tennis team won the Silverado Invitational at Napa, California.
OSU won 14 of 17 matches between singles and doubles play over the weekend.
The Cowboys went a combined 5-1 on Sunday, getting singles victories from Luke Hammond, Mathieu Scaglia and Emile Hudd and doubles wins from the teams of Scaglia and Hudd and Hammond and Brady Draheim.