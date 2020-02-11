IN BRIEF
OSU women’s golf takes fourth in Puerto Rico
Isabella Fierro picked up the fourth top-10 finish of her freshman season with a 2-under par 70 Tuesday in the third round of the Lady Puerto Rico Classic.
The Cowgirls shot a 4-over 292 on the day to finish in fourth place with an 873 total. It’s the fifth time in six tournaments that OSU has finished in the top five in Greg Robertson’s first season as head coach.
Coming around the turn, the Cowgirls were in a tie with Texas Tech for first place, but they were overtaken by Northwestern, which shot 8 under in the round to win the tournament by six strokes.
Victory Christian hires football coach
Victory announced Tuesday that Ben Palmer was hired as the Conquerors’ new head football coach. Palmer succeeds Dub Maddox, who resigned in December after two seasons to become Union’s offensive coordinator.
Palmer has spent the past three seasons as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Shreveport-based Calvary Baptist, which had Louisiana’s top-scoring offense in 2019 at 52.9 points per game en route to an 11-1 record. Two-thirds of Calvary’s yardage came from its passing attack that produced 44 touchdowns.
OSU’s Maxwell garners weekly Big 12 award
Oklahoma State redshirt freshman Kelly Maxwell was named the Big 12 pitcher of the week following the first week of the season, the league announced Tuesday.