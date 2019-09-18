IN BRIEF
OSU men’s doubles wins
Oklahoma State juniors Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky won in the first round of the main draw of doubles play on Wednesday at the Arkansas Futures event in Fayetteville.
Vocel and Kellovsky defeated top-seeded Alexander Cozbinov of Moldova and Takuto Niki of Japan 7-5, 6-1.
The OSU duo meets Sherif Abohabaga of Egypt and Kiranpal Pannu of New Zealand on Thursday.
Abohabaga defeated Tulsa freshman Juan Pablo Cenoz 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the singles main draw.
The Legacy National Bank NWA Tennis Series, which is part of the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour, features a single-elimination tournament at the University of Arkansas’ Billingsley Tennis Center.
RSU’s Blomander honored
Rogers State men’s golfer Edwin Blomander was named the MIAA Athlete of the Week, it was announced Wednesday.
Blomander picked up his first collegiate win Tuesday at the NSU Men’s Classic at the Muskogee Golf Club. The sophomore shot a 69-66-68 to finish 10-under par. He won the tournament by four strokes and was the only golfer in the 100-player field to shoot in the 60s in all three rounds.
The Athlete of the Week honor is the first for Blomander.
TU men fall to Saint Louis
The Tulsa men’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Saint Louis on Tuesday in St. Louis.
TU fell to 2-3 on the season, while SLU moved to 2-2 overall.
Leo Novaes scored at the 49-minute mark off assists from Stefan Stojanovic and Devin Boyce.
Tulsa led 11-7 in shots, including a 4-3 edge in shots on goal, but Saint Louis had a 6-4 advantage in corner kicks.