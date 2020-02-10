IN BRIEF
OSU women’s golf in second in Puerto Rico
The Oklahoma State women’s golf team turned in a 296 in the second round of the Lady Puerto Rico Classic on Monday in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Cowgirls dealt with tough conditions on the course as they shot 8-over par and fell to second place.
In the second round, Lianna Bailey carded a 1-under par 71 to move to 2-under for the tournament and into a tie for fifth place. Bailey’s 11 birdies over the first two rounds are the most by any player in the event.
TU softball’s Delce on AAC weekly honor roll
Tulsa sophomore pitcher and designated hitter Chenise Delce has been named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll, the league office announced on Monday.
Delce helped Tulsa to a 4-0 opening weekend, which included a four-game sweep at the Mercer Invitational, by hitting .571 (8-of-14) with four runs, a double, 3 home runs and 5 RBIs.
TU’s Igbanu named to AAC weekly honor roll
University of Tulsa senior forward Martins Igbanu became the fourth-straight Golden Hurricane basketball player to earn an American Athletic Conference weekly award being named to the weekly honor roll, the league announced Monday.
In a 72-56 loss to UConn on Thursday Igbanu scored a then career-high 29 points on 11-of-15 (73%) shooting from the field and made 7-8 (88%) free throws.
He added a career-high 3 blocks and grabbed 3 rebounds.
Igbanu then scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the second half at UCF on Sunday. He shot 12-of-16 (75%) from the field and 5-of-6 (83%) from the charity stripe, pulling down 5 rebounds in the process.
Mustang runner wins Gatorade award
Gabe Simonsen of Mustang High School is the latest recipient of the Gatorade Award as the boys cross country runner of the year for Oklahoma, the Gatorade Company announced Monday.
The 5-foot-6, 120-pound junior won his second consecutive 6A individual state title last November, covering the 5K distance in a time of 15:39.89 at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Gatorade is in its 35th year of honoring the top athletes in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The award honors athletic excellence, academic achievement and character demonstrated on and off the field.