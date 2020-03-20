IN BRIEF
NSU players honored
Seven Northeastern State athletes were named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, it was announced Friday.
Caleb Smith headlined the honors after being one of four in men’s basketball to earn Scholar-Athlete distinction.
Six women’s basketball players were honored: Tree Brooks, Cenia Hayes, Morgan Hellyer, Maegan Lee, Morgan Lee and Maddie Morrow.
Chiefs sign Hamilton
The Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal Friday with former Giants cornerback Antonio Hamilton, the first deal made by the Super Bowl champs since the start of free agency earlier in the week.
The 27-year-old Hamilton played 13 games before going on injured reserve with a quad injury, then appeared in all 16 with a pair of starts last season.
USL extends training moratorium to April 5
The United Soccer League extended its training moratorium for USL Championship clubs through April 5, it was announced Friday.
FC Tulsa is set to return to action May 12 at OKC Energy FC.
LPGA reschedules major
The LPGA Tour has announced a September date for what traditionally is its first major championship of the year.
The ANA Inspiration, previously scheduled for April 2-5 in Rancho Mirage, California, now will be played Sept. 10-13. That date previously was for the Cambia Portland Classic, which will move back by a week.
It’s the first postponed golf tournament to announce a new date.
Three more LPGA Tour events were postponed because of coronavirus. They were to be played in April.