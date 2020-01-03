IN BRIEF
Garrett still Cowboys coach as Jones stays silentJason Garrett was still coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, almost a week after what figured to be a make-or-break season ended without a trip to the playoffs in the final year of his contract.
Garrett has been at team headquarters off and on since the season ended, according to two people familiar with the situation.
And while it “certainly feels like he will not be back,” as one person said, there was still uncertainty as to what owner Jerry Jones would decide in part because it was “dragging out the way it is.” The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the club isn’t commenting on the status of Garrett, whose contract expires Jan. 14.
Schauffele takes lead at Tournament of Champions
The only thing that resembled paradise to Xander Schauffele at Kapalua was his name atop the leaderboard at the Tournament of Champions.
Through bursts of rain and gusts that topped 30 mph, Schauffele managed to go bogey-free for the second straight day with a 5-under 68 that gave him a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed (66) and Joaquin Niemann (72).
Schauffele is at 9-under 137, the highest 36-hole score to lead at Kapalua since 2008.
Report: Cespedes was hurt in wild boar encounterNew York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes fractured his right ankle by stepping into a hole on his Florida ranch last May after an encounter with a wild boar, according to a report.
The New York Post, citing “multiple people who were informed of the incident,” reported the boar was removed from a trap on Cespedes’ property in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and either charged at or startled the Mets star, causing him to step in a hole and suffer multiple fractures to his ankle.
U.S. men’s soccer cancels plan to train in Qatar
The U.S. men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”
Tulsa names assistant women’s golf coach
Eric Moore returns to Oklahoma as assistant women’s golf coach at the University of Tulsa.
Moore, who is from Owasso, spent the past seven seasons as the head men’s golf coach at West Texas A&M.