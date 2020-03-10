IN BRIEF
Rogers State first, NSU sixth at tournament
Led by Jessica Green’s 144, Rogers State took home the team title at the Diffee Ford Lincoln Invite on Tuesday in Edmond.
The Hillcats finished the two-round tournament with a 24-over par 603, tying with Central Oklahoma for the top spot. RSU’s Grace Williams fired a 149 and finished fifth.
Northeastern State’s Aitana Hernandez finished second overall with a 147. The Riverhawks finished sixth with a 619. NSU’s Kaylee Peterson finished 19th with a 151 total.
Former Collinsville star garners MIAA awardFormer Collinsville star Gail Young was named MIAA pitcher of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Young, a junior at Northeastern State, won both of her starts and gave up one earned run in 14 innings.
OSU tennis’ Thamchaiwat earns Big 12 award
Oklahoma State sophomore Bunyawi Thamchaiwat was named the Big 12 women’s tennis player of the week after leading the Cowgirls by going undefeated in to two team wins last week.