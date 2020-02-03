IN BRIEF
TU’s Joiner named AAC Player of the Week
University of Tulsa junior guard Elijah Joiner became the third-straight Golden Hurricane basketball player to earn American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
In a 54-51 victory over No. 23 Wichita State Saturday at the Reynolds Center, Joiner scored a career-high 22 points on 7-of-11 (64%) shooting from the field and knocked in a career-high five three-pointers. He added five assists and five rebounds.
With 3.3 seconds to play, Joiner received an inbounds pass with the game tied at 51. He pushed the ball up the court, rising over a Wichita State defender and launching a three-pointer from 25 feet away to give Tulsa the win.
This marked the fourth time this season that a Hurricane player has been named AAC Player of the Week. Brandon Rachal received the honor twice (Nov. 18 and Jan. 20) and Martins Igbanu earned the honor last week (Jan. 27).
The Hurricane returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday against UConn at the Reynolds Center.
OU’s Robertson shares Big 12 weekly honor
Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson and TCU’s Lauren Heard shared Big 12 Conference women’s basketball player of the week.
Robertson averaged 21 points and shot 55.6% from the field in contests against Texas and Kansas. She scored 25 second-half points as OU collected an overtime win at Kansas on Sunday. Robertson matched a career-high 31 points in the victory.
Heard averaged 21.5 points and 10 rebounds, as the Horned Frogs won at Oklahoma State and against K-State.
Rogers State’s Davis earns MIAA honor
Rogers State senior guard Tavian Davis has been announced as the MIAA men’s basketball athlete of the week.
Davis led the Hillcats to road victories at Pittsburg State and No. 11 Missouri Southern, averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
The Muskogee native had scoring performances of 21 points at Pittsburg State and 20 points at Missouri Southern to help the Hillcats snap the Lions’ 26-game home win streak.
Over two games, Davis shot 65% from the field and 60% from behind the arc. He also was 83% from the free-throw line.
Cowgirls move up into top five at UCF Challenge
Lianna Bailey carded the third-best round by a Cowgirl golfer this season, helping Oklahoma State jump up the leaderboard in the second round of the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida.
Bailey had three birdies on the front nine and added another later for a 4-under par 68. She is 3-under for the tournament and in a tie for fifth with 18 holes to go.
The Cowgirls’ 3-under par 285 moved them up six spots into a tie for fifth place at 2-over par. Miami sits atop the standings at 9-under par after shooting an 8-under par second round with Michigan State and Kent State trailing by one stroke.
The final round is set for Tuesday.