IN BRIEF
Tulsa to play South Dakota for spot in NIVC final
The Tulsa volleyball team heads to South Dakota looking to avenge its regular-season loss to the Coyotes when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
The Golden Hurricane (18-15) and Coyotes (30-2) squared off at the KC Roos Klassic in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Hurricane fell in straight sets (18-25, 21-25, 22-25).
The winner advances to the title match against Georgia Tech or TCU.
Rangers finish $16M, 2-year deal with Lyles
The Rangers completed a $16 million, two-year contract with free agent right-hander Jordan Lyles, finalizing a deal that had been agreed upon before the winter meetings.
FC Tulsa players return
Five more players will return to FC Tulsa next season. Forward Panin Boakye, midfielder Brayan Reyes and keeper Sean Lewis have been re-signed, and forward Tobenna “Toby” Uzo and keeper Andrew Macrae have had their options exercised, pending approval.