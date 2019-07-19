IN BRIEF
NFL won’t suspend Hill in case involving son
Tyreek Hill has been cleared to report to Chiefs training camp next week after the NFL said Friday it would not suspend the star wide receiver under its personal conduct policy after a domestic violence case involving his 3-year-old son.
The league spent eight hours interviewing Hill late last month about the case, which came to light after a recording of Hill and his fiance, Crystal Espinal, aired on television station KCTV5.
During the conversation, Espinal accused Hill of hurting their son. Police launched an investigation into potential child abuse, but the Johnson County, Kansas, district attorney announced he could not charge Hill because it was not clear how the boy had sustained his injuries.
“Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy,” the NFL said in a statement. “He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner (Roger) Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.”
OSU’s Wallace, Wilson added to watch lists
Two more Oklahoma State football players were added to national award watch lists Friday.
Last year’s Biletnikoff finalist Tylan Wallace made it on this year’s Biletnikoff watch list and center Johnny Wilson was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list.
Time set for Tulsa-San Jose State football game
Tulsa will face San Jose State University on the road at 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at CEFCU Stadium. The teams meet for the eighth time. Tulsa leads the series 4-3.
Tulsa’s last trip to San Jose came in 2003 when both were members of the Western Athletic Conference. The Golden Hurricane won 34-32.
OSU women’s tennis gets academic honors
The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team was named to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s All-Academic team Thursday and each player earned individual ITA All-Academic honors.
Keselowski takes pole at New Hampshire
Brad Keselowski topped qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday for his first NASCAR Cup pole since 2017.
Keselowski turned a fast lap of 136.384 mph in his Ford to edge Kyle Busch, who briefly held the top speed Friday before Keselowski bumped him from the top.