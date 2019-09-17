IN BRIEF
Oilers re-sign McKee
The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman Mike McKee.
McKee, 26, returns to the Oilers after posting career highs in points (12) and goals (4) during the 2018-19 campaign. McKee won the Oilers’ Most Improved Player award during the 2017-18 season, and has tallied 23 points (7G, 16A) in his 118 games with the team.
“McKee is the consummate team player,” head coach Rob Murray said in a media release. “It’s hard to find a player who is more liked by his teammates and the fans. His game has improved immensely over the past two years, and we’re excited to see what he brings this year.”
Local team to compete in PGA Jr. League nationals
A co-ed Tulsa Junior League golf team has advanced to the national finals.
The Tulsa 2 All-Stars advanced to nationals after defeating a team from Springfield, Missouri, 11-1 at the PGA Jr. League Regional at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Missouri.
Tulsa swept Missouri in all four matches.
The PGA Jr. League Championship will be played Oct. 11-14 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Team members are: Benton Manly, 13, Tulsa (Oaks Country Club); Harrison Shaw, 11, Tulsa (Battle Creek Golf Club); Porter Hart, 9, Broken Arrow (Battle Creek); Cameron Surles, 14, Broken Arrow (Battle Creek); Allen Field, 12, Broken Arrow (Battle Creek); William Hennessee, 13, Tulsa (Battle Creek); Chase Jones, 11, Park Hill (Battle Creek); Sam Morris, 13, Tulsa (Oaks); Peyton Coburn, 13, Broken Arrow (Lit’l Links Golf Club); Jesse Tandoy, 13, Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club). Captain: Amanda Fisher (LPGA, Battle Creek).
NSU’s Nicolet wins MIAA weekly award
Northeastern State’s Mariah Nicolet is MIAA Offensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer, the league announced Tuesday. Nicolet scored three goals and had one assist in NSU’s 2-0 week.
NSU finishes fourth, RSU eighth at NSU Classic
The Northeastern State men’s golf team placed fourth at the 21st annual NSU Classic held at Muskogee Country Club on Tuesday, shooting an 849 (281-280-288).
Jax Johnson was the individual leader for NSU, finishing a career-best second with a three-round score of 207 (66-67-74), just four strokes back of the winner, Edwin Blomander of Rogers State (69-66-68—203).
Rogers State finished eighth with an 862 (287-290-285).
Rogers State trio sweep GAC weekly honors
Rogers State’s Jake Simpson, Jaime Ponce and Austin Wormell were named the Great American Conference Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, for Week 2, announced the league office Tuesday.