IN BRIEF
OU receives $1.25M gift toward softball stadium
Oklahoma announced it has received a $1.25 million gift from an anonymous donor toward the planned construction of a new softball stadium.
The donation brings the pledged total to $4.1 million. The $25 million project currently doesn’t have a construction schedule.
When completed, the new facility will house all team facilities, including a 3,000-seat stadium.
OU’s softball program has won four national titles, made 13 appearances in the Women’s College World Series and captured the past eight Big 12 championships.
Former OSU basketball center Pittman dies
Oklahoma State reported Thursday that former Cowboy basketball player Johnny Pittman died this week at his home in Rosenberg, Texas.
Pittman played for the Cowboys from 1988-91. He started all 32 games and helped the Cowboys reach the Sweet Sixteen in his final season.
Cowgirls duo advances to tennis semifinal in Kansas
Oklahoma State tennis players Ayumi Miyamoto and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat won a quarterfinal doubles match Thursday at the Lawrence $15K in Lawrence, Kansas, defeating Dalayna Hewitt and Jada Robinson 6-3, 6-3.