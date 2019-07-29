IN BRIEF
Bell to fantasy owners: Sorry about last year
Le’Veon Bell is sorry to the frustrated people who drafted him in their leagues last year — and got a fat zero as he sat out in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“This is loooong overdue!!” Bell wrote on Twitter. “But I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all ... but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different.”
The running back had been one of the NFL’s most productive players on the field and in fantasy football before his contract situation reached a head last year. Bell led the league with an eye-popping 406 touches in 2017, making him an absolute superstar in point-per-reception fantasy leagues that put value on both yards rushing and catches.
Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets in March.
NCAA champion OSU center Halbert dies at 93
The Oklahoma State basketball program announced Monday the death of two-time NCAA champion center Joe Halbert last week in Springfield, Oregon.
Halbert, 93, helped Henry Iba’s Aggies become the first back-to-back NCAA champions in 1945 and 1946.
Jenks runners place at Junior Olympic nationals
Three members of the Jenks America Track Club placed in the top six of their respective categories last week at the USATF Junior Olympic National Championships in Sacramento, California.
Hudson Mazzei of Jenks , Zoie Kiddy of Kiefer and Ruben Sandoval Daniels of Enid were recognized as All-Americans based on their top-eight finishes in the finals of their respective events.
Jenks martial artists claim national honors
Jenks Martial Arts Academy students competed over the weekend at the 2019 UTA Grand Nationals Taekwon-Do Tournament in Shreveport, Louisiana. The 21 students collected 17 gold medals, 13 silver medals and six bronze medals in multiple competitions during the tournament.