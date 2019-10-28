IN BRIEF
OU men’s basketball set for exhibition opener
Oklahoma opens its 2019-20 men’s basketball season with a 6:30 p.m. exhibition contest against visiting Southeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
The Sooners return a core of three starters from last season’s 20-14 club in Jamal Bieniemy, Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek.
Manek will compete against his older brother, Kellen Manek, who averaged 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds a game for Southeastern last season after transferring from Oral Roberts.
The Sooners open the regular season at home Nov. 5 against Texas-San Antonio.
TU’s Pearson wins ITA singles championship
University of Tulsa sophomore Kody Pearson won the men’s tennis singles title at the ITA Central Regional championship at Norman Monday.
Pearson, the No. 3 seed, defeated No. 4 seed Stefan Milicevic of Minnesota in the finals, 6-3, 6-1. Pearson is the fourth TU player to win the regional singles title, and first since Arnau Brugues in 2008.
Pearson, now 6-2 on the season, will next compete in the ITA National Fall Championships, which begin Nov. 6 in Newport Beach, California.
OSU men’s golf No. 3 seed at East Lake Cup
The Oklahoma State men’s golf team shot a 4-over 292 at the East Lake Cup to earn the No. 3 seed entering match play at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Texas took the top team spot with a 10-under 278. Tuesday, OSU takes on No. 2-seeded Wake Forest in one semifinal, while Texas and Vanderbilt will meet in the other.
Austin Eckroat finished sixth in the individual stroke play portion with a 1-under 71. Aman Gupta and Brian Stark each recorded top-10 finishes with 1-over 73s. Rayhan Thomas tied for 13th with a 3-over 75. Hazen Newman turned in a 4-over 76, tying him for 17th.
NSU men’s soccer wins at Oklahoma Baptist
The Northeastern State men’s soccer team won its third straight game, 3-2 over Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee.
Flynn Semmerling gave NSU (9-6, 6-4 MIAA) a 1-0 lead on a goal in the 28th minute. The RiverHawks’ margin doubled two minutes later, when Aaron Ugbah found the net.
OBU (4-10-1, 2-8-1) cut the margin to 2-1 on a goal by Luis Romero in the 68th minute, but NSU padded the margin again on a Ben Watson goal in the 85th minute. The Bison added a late goal on a penalty kick by Alejandro Castillo, but the RiverHawks held on for the win.
NSU plays at Rogers State on Friday.