IN BRIEF
Ledecky stunned in 400 meters at worlds
Katie Ledecky is usually there in the end, her endurance powering her to the wall well ahead of the competition.
Someone else got there first at the world championships Sunday night in Gwangju, South Korea.
Ariarne Titmus of Australia chased down Ledecky over the last lap to win the 400-meter freestyle and deny the American star a record fourth straight title. It was Ledecky’s first defeat in the event at a major international meet since 2013.
Titmus overcame a 0.62-second deficit going into the last lap and won by 1.21 seconds over Ledecky. The 18-year-old Aussie touched in 3 minutes, 58.76 seconds.
Ledecky was second in 3:59.97 — well off her world record of 3:56.46 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Yates gets second stage win at Tour de France
Simon Yates of Britain posted a second stage win with a solo raid during the last Pyrenean trek of the Tour de France as Thibaut Pinot gained more time on his rivals in the fight for the yellow jersey.
Yates triumphed at the summit of the Prat d’Albis in Stage 15, three days after his first stage victory in the southwestern mountain range.
Pinot crossed the finish line in second place, 33 seconds behind Yates, and moved to fourth overall according to provisional results.
Julian Alaphilippe salvaged his yellow jersey.