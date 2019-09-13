IN BRIEF
NSU football falls to No. 21 Central Missouri
Northeastern State lost 70-7 to No. 21 Central Missouri in its home opener Thursday at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Central Missouri (2-0) rolled up 307 yards of offense in the first half and led 56-7 at halftime. NSU’s only score came off a 4-yard run from Kobe Bryer at the end of the first quarter.
NSU’s passing game was limited to 97 yards, with Jake Pruitt going 14-for-25.
The Riverhawks play at Pittsburg State at 7 p.m. Sept. 21.
OSU men’s tennis competes in Napa Valley
The Oklahoma State men’s tennis team had a successful first day at the Silverado College Invitational in Napa, California, on Friday.
Three of four Cowboys won singles matches over Pacific, and both doubles teams prevailed over San Francisco.
TU tops Houston Baptist
The Tulsa volleyball team swept Houston Baptist in its home opener Friday, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20. The Golden Hurricane attacked at a .303 clip, totaling 43 kills and 13 errors on 99 attacks.