IN BRIEF
OU selected for NCAA volleyball tournament
For the first time since the 2014 season, the Oklahoma volleyball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament.
OU, which finished the regular season 19-8 overall and 10-5 in the Big 12, will face Rice at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in College Station, Texas. Host Texas A&M, the No. 13 seed, will play St. John’s in the other first-round match with winners to meet on Friday.
It’s the 12th NCAA appearance for the Sooners, but first under coach Lindsey Gray-Walton. OU is 10-11 all-time in NCAA Tournament action. The Sooners lost to LSU in the first round in the program’s last NCAA appearance.
TU earns spot in NIVC
For the second consecutive season, the Tulsa volleyball team will participate in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).
TU (15-15, 8-8 AAC) will play UC Davis (17-12, 9-7 Big Sky) in a first-round match at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Long Beach, California. Santa Clara and host Long Beach State are the other teams in the regional. Wednesday’s winners in the single-elimination tournament will meet on Thursday.
Larrazabal claims European Tour opener
Pablo Larrazábal won the European Tour’s season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship after losing a three-shot overnight lead and then making three birdies on his last four holes for a 3-over 75 and a one-stroke victory Sunday in Malelane, South Africa.
The final birdie was on the par-5 18th hole to finish at 8-under 280, one shot ahead of Sweden’s Joel Sjöholm, who shot 69.
Larrazabal, who said he struggled with blisters on his feet, had six bogeys and a double bogey until his rousing finish to capture his first European Tour victory in four years.
“I woke up this morning and I didn’t think I was going to play,” Larrazábal said. “I couldn’t put my shoe on, I couldn’t walk to the buggy. I really struggled on the back nine. I have a big blister on my right toe and I said to myself, ‘If Tiger can win a U.S. Open with a broken leg…’ and I just fought hard.”
The 36-year-old Larrazábal’s victory at Leopard Creek Country Club came at the event where he started his professional career 12 years ago.
Charl Schwartzel (70) finished tied for third at 6 under on his return to tournament action for the first time in eight months because of a wrist injury. Branden Grace (73) and Wil Besseling (74) also tied for third.
Longhorns shake up staff
Texas football coach Tom Herman shook up his staff, firing defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and demoting offensive coordinator Tim Beck after the Longhorns struggled to a disappointing 7-5 record in a season they were expected to contend for the Big 12 championship.
The Longhorns began the season ranked in the Top 10 but are now unranked as they await their bowl destination after losing three of their last five games.
Also dismissed was wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Drew Mehringer. Inside receivers coach Corby Meekins will no longer coach but will stay in the program in an administrative role.
Beck will stay on as quarterbacks coach through the bowl game, but his status beyond that was unclear.