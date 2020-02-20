IN BRIEF
McIlroy takes 2-shot lead
Rory McIlroy opened the Mexico Championship in Mexico City on Thursday with a 6-under 65 for a two-shot lead.
Former Sooner Abraham Ancer of Mexico got some of the biggest cheers, especially when he ran off three straight birdies to overcome a rough start. He opened with a 70.
Hillcat throws perfect gameFreshman pitcher M’Kayla Hillman became the first to throw a perfect game for the Rogers State softball program on Wednesday as the No. 22 Hillcats (14-2) swept a doubleheader with Texas Woman’s University.
Local players honored
Oklahoma forward Brady Manek and Oral Roberts forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi were among 41 NCAA Division I men’s basketball student-athletes named to a CoSIDA Academic All-District Team, it was announced Thursday.
Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray was named to the District 7 women’s team.