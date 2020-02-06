IN BRIEF
Gilgeous-Alexander to play in Skills Challenge
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected to replace Pistons guard Derrick Rose in the Skills Challenge as part of the NBA’s All-Star on Saturday Night, it was announced Thursday.
In 51 games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a team-leading 19.5 points per game.
Most teams stay quiet at NBA trade deadline
Most of the top NBA playoff contenders stayed out of the down-to-the-wire frenzy at the trade deadline.
The biggest move was likely Andrew Wiggins going from Minnesota to the Warriors so D’Angelo Russell could leave Golden State and finally be paired with his good friend Karl-Anthony Towns with the Timberwolves.
Marcus Morris left New York for Los Angeles, and three-time champion Andre Iguodala is ending his exile after not playing for Memphis at all this season and is going to join the Heat.
OU wins opener 9-3
Kinzie Hansen drove in four runs and Shannon Saile struck out nine over five innings as No. 3-ranked Oklahoma won its softball opener 9-3 over Nevada in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico.
OSU golf fourth in Hawaii
The Oklahoma State men’s golf team opened play at the Amer Ari Invitational with a 12-under 276 for fourth place at Waikoloa Kings’ Course in Waikoloa, Hawaii.
The Cowboys are two shots behind tournament leaders Texas and Georgia Tech.